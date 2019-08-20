|
TIMOTHY ROSS JEWELL June 30, 1964 - August 18, 2019 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Timothy Ross Jewell, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Christina and Claire; his wife, Louisa Jewell; mother, Desanka Jewell; sisters, Heather (Tom), Angela (Pablo); niece, Veronica; nephew, Andre; brother, Paul; Aunt Yvonne and Uncle John Speck; cousins, Mike (Christine) and David, Brandon and Danielle; and countless life-long friends who loved him dearly. We know his father, Paul Jewell, was waiting in heaven to welcome Tim to a better place. Tim was a kind and generous soul who always put everyone else's needs above those of his own. He was very, very good to us all. Tim grew up in Toronto attending high school at St. George's College and graduated from the University of Waterloo as an Electrical Engineer with a minor in computer science. He was a brilliant programmer, inventor and entrepreneur who founded his company, DataDepositBox where he flourished until the end. His favourite job was acting as Santa Claus for the Red Door Family Homeless shelter Christmas party for 20 years where he personified generosity and graciously spread joy. He was the funniest person we knew and made us laugh every day until our bellies hurt. He loved to play squash, was an avid CrossFit man and loved to dance the night away to house music at "Table 12." It was a tragic day for the world when we lost our Timmy. He will be sadly missed but will be in our hearts forever. Please join us for a visitation on Tuesday, August 20 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, M4T 2V8 and a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, August 21 at 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., at Rosehill Venue Lounge, 6 Rosehill Ave, Toronto, M4T 1G5 (near Yonge & St Clair - Green P parking just two doors east on Rosehill). In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Red Door Family Homeless Shelter in Tim's name would be appreciated (https://www.reddoorshelter.ca/).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2019