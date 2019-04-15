You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
TOBY LEVINSON COLE (née Greenbloom) 1924 - 2019 Died on April 12, 2019 age 94. She was predeceased by husband James F. Cole, beloved sister Lena Winesanker and brother Murray Greenbloom. Toby leaves her daughter Wendy (husband Jim), son Jeffrey (wife Claudette), stepchildren Monica, Jamie, Laurie and Brian, and 6 grandchildren who adored their Bubie- Dara, Lauren, Toby, Daniel, Rose and Joel. Toby will be remembered by her friends and family as a generous, charming, loving, elegant woman. She was an engaged listener and many people were fortunate to receive guidance or a sympathetic ear from her. She had a fulfilling career as a psychologist and took great joy and pride in her family. The family plans a private burial. We will have a 'party' to celebrate her. If you wish to attend, email [email protected] Donations in her honour, if desired, to westtorontokeys.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019
