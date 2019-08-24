|
TOM McCULLOCH The family of Thomas Duncan Wyness McCulloch sadly announce his passing on August 18th, 2019. Tom was predeceased by his only brother Gordon in March 2003. Beloved husband of Doreen McCulloch, he was born in Greenock Scotland, the eldest son of Thomas Duncan McCulloch and Ellen Gordon Wyness. In 1941, at the age of sixteen, during World War II, he went to sea as a Cadet in the Merchant Navy. He survived bombs, gunfire and torpedoes during this tumultuous time and was able to finish his service as a Second Officer. To honour his wartime sacrifice, he was awarded the Atlantic Star, the 1939-45 Star and medal, the Ushakov Medal and the Arctic Star. In 1946, he married the 'anchor to his life', Doreen and shortly thereafter, Tom and his 'wee smasher' began their journey to immigrate to Canada. Tom and Doreen raised five Canadians - Andrew (Sue), Ellen (Alex), Duncan (Cheryl), Malcolm (Melanie), and Sarah. With their partners they in turn raised 13 grandchildren - David, Matthew, Amanda, Alexis, James, Sarah, Tori, Chanelle, Lindsay, Megan, Wesley, Megan, and Eric. Tom's greatest passion was seafaring, and his chosen professions and many successes reflected just that. In addition to surveying the coast and waters of BC, he spent many seasons in the Western Arctic where he made the news headlines when his ship "Richardson" was almost lost in the pack ice off Point Barrow in 1967. His list of impressive accomplishments includes becoming the Director General of the Bayfield Laboratory for Marine Sciences in 1978 He was also a founding member of the Canadian Hydrographers Association, President of the Canadian Institute of Surveying and became a successful author of two books; 'Mandalay to Norseman' and 'Navigator to Hydrographer" respectively. www.hamiltonharronfunerals.com Fond memories and condolences can be shared with the family at HamiltonHarronFunerals.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019