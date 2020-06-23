|
|
TONY EVERSFebruary 7, 1947 - June 18, 2020 Renowned for his sense of humour, intelligence, kindness and glorious head of hair, Tony died peacefully at home on June 18, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Tony was predeceased by his father (Bill Evers), mother (Jackie Ames), youngest brother (Jimmy) and little sister (Gerrie Burnett). He leaves behind his beloved wife of 36 years, Denise, daughters Tanya (Greg), Courtney and Bria (Joe) and grandson, Rhys. Survived by his siblings Rose (Bill), Kathy (Bob), Josephine (John), Mike (Kathy) and Joseph (Carolyn) and a multitude of toolboxes. Tony was a founding partner in 3D Storage Systems and took great pride in the business' success before retiring at age 55. Tony was happiest when surrounded by loved ones (all of whom he called George). He loved photography, red wine, music, his garden, but most of all travelling the world with Denise. As they traipsed across the globe, he would often email updates filled with his signature humor and keen insights about the area, architecture, points of interest, food and the general shenanigans that they got up to. His only regret in life was not telling enough dad jokes, though to his credit, he tried. We wish to thank the entire family, friends, neighbours, PSWs from SRT Med-Staff, Trillium Mississauga, Bayshore, and the Brameast Palliative team for their love and support. A post-COVID Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, once we can all be together again. In lieu of flowers (as much as he loved them), please consider a donation to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 23 to June 27, 2020