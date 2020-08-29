You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Tony MCAULAY
TONY MCAULAY Died peacefully at home in London, Ontario on August 24, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Manchester, U.K. Studied at Liverpool College of Art, followed by University of Saskatchewan via Seattle, Washington. As a teacher of fine art at Fanshawe College and many other art schools across Canada, Tony inspired generations of students to explore and experiment as a way to discover their passion for art. In a very real and unique way, Tony changed lives. Tony McAuley loved life and lived art. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. Donations may be made in his memory to the Tony McAulay Fine Art Award, Fanshawe College. ww.fanshawec.ca/give designation Tony McAulay.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
