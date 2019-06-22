You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tony COLLINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Reginald COLLINGS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tony Reginald COLLINGS Obituary
TONY REGINALD COLLINGS Passed away peacefully in the palliative care unit at St. Joseph's hospital overlooking Lake Ontario aged 89 years. Tony came to Canada from the UK in 1957 as part of a 'Gang of Eight' friends and never looked back. After 65 years of marriage he is survived by his beloved wife Jeanne, his sons Malcolm, Mark (Janette) and David, grand-children Lindsay, Chantel, Madisson, Corey, Carly and great- granddaughter Adalyn. Tony was a talented tennis player and his family spent a great deal of time at the Boulevard Club and on Hilton Head Island. The tenacity he showed on the court extended to his efforts as a printing sales executive and his belief in giving back to the community. Tony ran the Ontario Seniors tennis tournament for 30 years and was a proud member of the Mississauga Rotary Club for over 40 years, helping organize various charitable events which continue to this day. Tony was smart, funny and always had something to say. But he took time to listen, so he gathered many friends and admirers during his productive and long life. He will be sorely missed by all. There were many good times and funny accolades, which we hope to share with you in a Celebration of Life which will be announced in the coming weeks.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 22 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.