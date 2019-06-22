TONY REGINALD COLLINGS Passed away peacefully in the palliative care unit at St. Joseph's hospital overlooking Lake Ontario aged 89 years. Tony came to Canada from the UK in 1957 as part of a 'Gang of Eight' friends and never looked back. After 65 years of marriage he is survived by his beloved wife Jeanne, his sons Malcolm, Mark (Janette) and David, grand-children Lindsay, Chantel, Madisson, Corey, Carly and great- granddaughter Adalyn. Tony was a talented tennis player and his family spent a great deal of time at the Boulevard Club and on Hilton Head Island. The tenacity he showed on the court extended to his efforts as a printing sales executive and his belief in giving back to the community. Tony ran the Ontario Seniors tennis tournament for 30 years and was a proud member of the Mississauga Rotary Club for over 40 years, helping organize various charitable events which continue to this day. Tony was smart, funny and always had something to say. But he took time to listen, so he gathered many friends and admirers during his productive and long life. He will be sorely missed by all. There were many good times and funny accolades, which we hope to share with you in a Celebration of Life which will be announced in the coming weeks. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 22 to June 26, 2019