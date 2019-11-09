|
TONY YUKSEEN YAU (March 13 1938- November 1, 2019) Our heavy hearts announce his sudden death. Brilliant PhD chemical engineer and the innovator of the deinking process for recycled paper. Loving husband of Cecilia (Heung) for 53 years, adoring and proud father of Deirdre and her husband Richard, and special playmate and cuddler to grandchildren Evan and Camilla. Forever loved and missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Visitation: Saturday November 16, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home. Funeral service: Saturday November 16, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. Chapel of St. Joseph - Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019