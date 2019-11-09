You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:45 AM
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony YAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Yukseen YAU


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony Yukseen YAU Obituary
TONY YUKSEEN YAU (March 13 1938- November 1, 2019) Our heavy hearts announce his sudden death. Brilliant PhD chemical engineer and the innovator of the deinking process for recycled paper. Loving husband of Cecilia (Heung) for 53 years, adoring and proud father of Deirdre and her husband Richard, and special playmate and cuddler to grandchildren Evan and Camilla. Forever loved and missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Visitation: Saturday November 16, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home. Funeral service: Saturday November 16, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. Chapel of St. Joseph - Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -