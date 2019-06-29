TOVA BETH JAMERNIK June 23, 1984 - May 31, 2019 A beautiful soul, Tova Beth Jamernik, passed away on May 31, 2019. She left us knowing she was incredibly loved. Her kind, intelligent, outgoing, passionate and adventurous spirit will remain in our hearts forever, and give us the strength to move through our lives, reaching out to connect with others, as she always took great joy in doing. Predeceased by her Dad (Max Jamernik); she is survived by her Mom (Marilyn Jamernik), sister (Dana Richardson), brother-in-law (Brodie Richardson) and niece (Charley Richardson), and her extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Please bring your love and "Tova stories" to her Celebration of Life at the Arbutus Club on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., 2001 Nanton Avenue, Vancouver, B.C. For those wishing to make an in memoriam donation, an organization for the rescue, care and adoption of animals will be set up in Tova's honour. Details will be provided at the Celebration of Life. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 29 to July 3, 2019