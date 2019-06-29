You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tova JAMERNIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tova Beth JAMERNIK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tova Beth JAMERNIK Obituary
TOVA BETH JAMERNIK June 23, 1984 - May 31, 2019 A beautiful soul, Tova Beth Jamernik, passed away on May 31, 2019. She left us knowing she was incredibly loved. Her kind, intelligent, outgoing, passionate and adventurous spirit will remain in our hearts forever, and give us the strength to move through our lives, reaching out to connect with others, as she always took great joy in doing. Predeceased by her Dad (Max Jamernik); she is survived by her Mom (Marilyn Jamernik), sister (Dana Richardson), brother-in-law (Brodie Richardson) and niece (Charley Richardson), and her extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Please bring your love and "Tova stories" to her Celebration of Life at the Arbutus Club on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., 2001 Nanton Avenue, Vancouver, B.C. For those wishing to make an in memoriam donation, an organization for the rescue, care and adoption of animals will be set up in Tova's honour. Details will be provided at the Celebration of Life.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 29 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.