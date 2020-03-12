|
|
TRACEY JOAN HUBLEY Only her heart was bigger than her laugh ... On March 5, 2020, Ottawa icon, business leader and friend to many, Tracey Joan Hubley, died at the age of 54. Tracey leaves her spouse, Widler Phanor "Woody"; loving mother, Roberta; beloved sister, Tamara (Richard Little); adored nieces, Nichelle (Janice), Makayla (Kendra) and Kassandra; and cherished great-nephew, Silas. She will be sorely missed by her uncle, Bill MacPhee (Norma) and aunt, The Honourable Libbe Hubley, cousins as well as countless friends, acquaintances, and colleagues across the country and around the world. She was predeceased in 2014 by her beloved father, Alan. She touched so many lives with her laughter, enormous warmth and generosity, intelligence, and powerful advocacy skills. Born in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island to Roberta and Alan Hubley, Tracey studied at the University of PEI. She was an avid and highly skilled curler. She started her career in Ottawa working on Parliament Hill, first as a Special Assistant to MPs, and later as a trade and procurement specialist for various federal cabinet ministers. She honed her many skills and along with her natural leadership talents, quickly earned a reputation as a highly trusted and valued colleague. She soared professionally on Parliament Hill because her reputation was impeccable and her work ethic unassailable. Tracey eventually left "the Hill", joining the world of government relations in 1997. Her meteoric rise in this industry is legendary, but not unexpected, given her incredible talents and unparalleled people skills. Tracey became president of Summa Strategies Canada in February, 2005. She worked tirelessly and no client, colleague (or friend) ever questioned her loyalty. There were no limits to Tracey's abilities in the boardroom or at the negotiating table. Tracey was a pioneer in a heavily male-dominated industry, and proved time and again to be among the very best in the business. Clients from around the world relied on her strategic counsel and her ability to get things done. She mentored many and was a role model for young people entering the industry, especially young women. Tracey enjoyed a partnership with the love of her life, Woody, for more than 17 years. They adored each other and she looked forward to the end of each week when he would return home from work in Montreal. She was the doting "Auntie CiCi" to several children of her extended community family. She loved them as she did her own and took tremendous pride in their accomplishments. Many who are now adults are grateful to have had her in their lives. Tracey loved dogs! Tracey and her canine companion, Briar - like Cyrus and Castor before him - enjoyed long walks and talks with the dog park community she helped build. A true daughter of Prince Edward Island, Tracey always viewed Ottawa as a temporary stop, despite living in the city for almost four decades. A return to the Island was always restorative and brought a sense of peace and comfort. She had just settled plans for retirement in July making her untimely passing even more tragic. She leaves behind a loving family and a legacy of loyalty, strength and love, and a large circle of friends who were honoured to be part of her life. Her sense of humour, magnetic presence and historic laugh will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Funeral service for Tracey will be held in Charlottetown, PEI at the Belvedere Funeral Home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kings County Hospital Foundation or the Kingswood Centre (Inclusions East). A Celebration of Life will take place in Ottawa at a later date to be announced.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020