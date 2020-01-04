|
|
T. S. VENNER Deputy Commissioner (ret'd) RCMP It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Stanley Venner of Etobicoke, Ontario on December 27, 2019 at the age of 88. He had fallen ill on Christmas Eve while visiting family in Naples, Florida. Tom was born on November 17, 1931 in Saint George, Ontario to Thomas Arnold Venner and Stanley Emma Venner. He joined the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as a young man and married the love of his life, Marilyn Joyce Tayler of North Bay, Ontario. Tom's early career was spent in Alberta, followed by postings to Toronto, Ottawa, and Vancouver. He retired in 1986 as a highly respected Deputy Commissioner and the Commanding Officer in British Columbia, the Force's largest Division. Tom then had a long and happy retirement, enjoying many wonderful times with family at the cottage he built on Lake Talon, near North Bay. Tom was a loving and generous husband, father and grandfather who was immensely proud of his family. He will be greatly missed by his devoted wife Lyn; his children Gordon (Marilyn) of Ottawa, Dana (Robert Panes) of Toronto, and Tom (Sharon) of Ottawa; and his grandchildren John Venner, Kelly and Jennie Panes, and Tom (Laura) and Matthew Venner. He is also survived by his brother John, his sisters Pat and Beth, and many nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his parents and his sister Rae. At Tom's request there will be no funeral or memorial service. Anyone with memories to share with Lyn and the family may send messages care of her daughter at [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020