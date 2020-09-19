ULLA JORGENSEN Ulla Jorgensen, originally of Copenhagen, Denmark, died peacefully in Toronto in her 98th year, September 10, 2020. Ulla was predeceased by Erik, the love of her life for sixty- four years. She is survived by Erik's brother and his wife, Otto and Judy Jorgensen of Holmes Beach, Florida, and her brother's wife, Anna Firhoj of Mississauga. She'll be sorely missed by her sons, Tom and Peter Jorgensen and daughters, Winnie Jorgensen and Kathy Byrne. Ulla was the beloved grandmother of Erik and Christina Southey, Lisa and Maia Jorgensen, and Jackson and Christian Byrne and the great-grandmother of Cicero Paul, and Henry and Evan Leedahl. Ulla worked in early childhood education in both Denmark and Canada. She always had boundless energy and style, and was the matriarch of our large and loving family. A private, socially-distanced funeral will be held on Saturday, September 19th for immediate family. The family is extremely grateful for the loving care provided by the staff of Rekai Centre at Wellesley Place.In Ulla's memory and in lieu of flowers, we would suggest donating to the front-line workers of your choice.



