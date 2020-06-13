|
|
ULLA MERETE LECKIE DOD - June 9, 2020 In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ulla passed peacefully with her family by her side in her home in the Town of Blue Mountains, after a short but courageous fight with cancer. Ulla packed a lot into her 69 years. She had a life that was filled with travel, adventure, and family. Ulla loved her Danish family dearly and came to North America in 1976 to continue her life as a mother and pursuing her education earning an MBA at York University. She shortly entered the field of banking, where she met her husband, John. Ulla was passionate about exploring art galleries, with a special love of Paris' Musee d'Orsay. Paris was apparently the short cut from Toronto to Copenhagen, when she frequently went to visit her Danish family. Our family offers our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful caregivers within the Ontario Health system who provided Ulla with what she required during this turbulent time. Ulla is survived by her Danish Jensen family, including her sister Birte and brother Erik, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her two children David Shiller and Alana Leckie (partner Marco Szawlowski) and her loving husband John. There will be a celebration of Ulla's life to be announced when we are once again able to gather in her favourite local haunt; The Dam Pub. Meanwhile, a small family service will be conducted locally by Rector: The Reverend Grayhame Bowcott of St. George's Anglican Church. Our family offers our heartfelt appreciation to the congregation for their support. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, donations in Ulla's memory are welcomed at the Meaford Hospital Foundation: www.mhfoundation.ca/pay-tribute/ or through the Ferguson Funeral Home www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020