You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:30 PM
179 Warren Rd
Toronto, ON
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
8:00 AM
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
More Obituaries for Uma SONI
Uma SONI

Uma SONI Obituary
UMA SONI On Thursday, July 18, 2019. A beautiful, warm, and bright spirit. Loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. Nurse and community volunteer. Remembered for her contagious smile. Beloved wife of the late Mohan Soni. Loving mother to Kitty and George Grossman, Shelley and John Cohen. Devoted grandmother to Justine and Aaron, and Elissa. Proud great- grandmother of Celeste and Stella. A private family service is to be held. Visitation at 179 Warren Rd., Toronto, is welcome, Sunday, July 21, from 2 - 5:30 p.m., and evening prayers 7-9 p.m and Monday, July 22, morning prayers 8 a.m., 2-5 p.m., and evening prayers 7-9 p.m. Donations may be made to Baycrest, where Uma worked and volunteered for over 30 years.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2019
