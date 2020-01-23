You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Resources
More Obituaries for Umberto SORRENTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Umberto SORRENTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Umberto SORRENTI Obituary
UMBERTO SORRENTI 'Albert' Passed away peacefully in the company of family and caregivers at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on January 20, 2020 at the age of 75. Born February 2, 1944 in San Giorgio Morgeto, Calabria, Italy. Al was always his own man. He attracted people with his authenticity, enthusiasm, and ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He loved good food, great wine, listening to Frank Sinatra, playing golf and going to the races. Predeceased by his loving wife, Moira (nee Turner); and by his parents, Francesco and Francesca. Sadly missed by son, Marc; daughter, Anne-Marie (Cam); grandchildren, Luca, Marco, Thomas and Bella; brother, Adam (Marlene); sister, Aida; and countless family members and friends. We are especially grateful to Al's brother-in-law Philip Turner, who lovingly attended to his care and allowed him to enjoy the last 5 years of his life in comfort and dignity. A special thanks from the family to caregivers Bernadette, Portia, and Chona, the Home Dialysis team at St. Michael's Hospital, the Kidney Care team at Michael Garron Hospital, and Dr. Mary Jane Pritchard. Visitation will take place at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto (east gate entrance, north of St. Clair Ave., 416-485-5572) on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C. Church, 78 Clifton Rd., Toronto on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment and lunch reception to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Home Dialysis Program at Saint Michael's Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Umberto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -