UMBERTO SORRENTI 'Albert' Passed away peacefully in the company of family and caregivers at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on January 20, 2020 at the age of 75. Born February 2, 1944 in San Giorgio Morgeto, Calabria, Italy. Al was always his own man. He attracted people with his authenticity, enthusiasm, and ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He loved good food, great wine, listening to Frank Sinatra, playing golf and going to the races. Predeceased by his loving wife, Moira (nee Turner); and by his parents, Francesco and Francesca. Sadly missed by son, Marc; daughter, Anne-Marie (Cam); grandchildren, Luca, Marco, Thomas and Bella; brother, Adam (Marlene); sister, Aida; and countless family members and friends. We are especially grateful to Al's brother-in-law Philip Turner, who lovingly attended to his care and allowed him to enjoy the last 5 years of his life in comfort and dignity. A special thanks from the family to caregivers Bernadette, Portia, and Chona, the Home Dialysis team at St. Michael's Hospital, the Kidney Care team at Michael Garron Hospital, and Dr. Mary Jane Pritchard. Visitation will take place at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto (east gate entrance, north of St. Clair Ave., 416-485-5572) on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C. Church, 78 Clifton Rd., Toronto on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment and lunch reception to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Home Dialysis Program at Saint Michael's Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020