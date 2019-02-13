You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
VALERIE ANN HADDON (née Green) Age 63, passed away due to complications from her diabetes on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Her adoring family are heartbroken, but relieved she is now at peace. Valerie was born in Toronto on July 4, 1955. She was diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes at five years-old. Although the disease played a large part in her life, Valerie never let it define her. She is survived by her only daughter, Melanie, from her previous marriage to John Haddon, her parents Eric and Constance Green, and her loving siblings, Gail and Douglas Green. Family meant the world to Valerie. She was a devoted mother to her daughter Melanie who loved her dearly. She will be greatly missed, but forever remains in our hearts and minds.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2019
