Valerie Dawn SMITH

Valerie Dawn SMITH Obituary
VALERIE DAWN SMITH 68, passed away peacefully to spirit, and much too soon, at the Central Kelowna Hospice on January 12, 2020, after a courageous 10-year fight with multiple myeloma. Val's intelligence, sharp wit, sense of humour, "zaniness" and brutal honesty will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her 3 sisters, Wendy Nember (Roberto), Victoria Hughes (John), Deborah Batten (Andrew), and her brother, Michael Smith. Val was predeceased by her mother, Thurza Smith (née Parker), her father, Douglas Smith, and brother-in-law, Andrew Batten. For many years, Valerie was a fierce social activist. Her compassion, dedication and determination to help battle violence against women are detailed on her in-depth website, www.thefreeradical.ca, which continues to be used as reference materials for women's study courses. After fighting her cancer for several years, Val decided to move from Toronto to Kelowna, to be near the mountains and to hang with our sister Vicki. There will be a private family ceremony in Kelowna to sprinkle Val's ashes along the Myra Canyon Trestles.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020
