VALERIE FLORENCE MACLAREN It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Valerie Florence MacLaren, 86 years, peacefully and surrounded by family, at the Wenleigh Nursing Home in Mississauga, Ontario on August 17, 2019. Born in Montreal to Florence and Cannon George Trueman, Valerie grew up in the borough of Hampstead and attended high school at The Study in Westmount. Valerie met her future soulmate and husband, the late Glen MacLaren, on a blind date that would lead to 55 years of wonderful memories together. Valerie spent 20 very meaningful years working at the Palliative Care Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital. Valerie spent hours sharing her wonderful gift of playing classical music on her baby grand piano. Among her other passions were creating detailed acrylic paintings (many of her works adorn family households today) and she was a voracious reader of mystery novels. Valerie had the great fortune to travel the world with Glen while he worked with Air Canada for almost 30 years. In 1999, Valerie and Glen moved to Guelph, Ontario where they would spend many enjoyable years of retirement. Valerie is survived by her two sons, Paul Edgar and his wife, Arianna (Venditti) of Oakville, Ontario and Guy Trueman and his wife, Nicole (Albert) of Ottawa, Ontario. "Mynee" loved spending time with her three grandsons, Noah, Connor, and Ricky. Valerie's bright smile and generous ways will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Memorial donations may be made in Valerie's name to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, 1-800-616-8816, or at Alzheimer.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, 2019