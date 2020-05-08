|
VALERIE FREDRICA GROOM (née THOMPSON) Died peacefully in Toronto on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 83. Much loved mother of Sharon (Robert Polese), Diana (John Mullinger) and David (Natalie Groom). Proud grandmother of Gillian, Ian, Matthew and Hannah. Sister of Phyllis Thompson. She will be fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. Valerie was born in Dublin, Ireland in 1936 and grew up in England and Kenya. She met her husband of 56 years, Denis Groom, on the ship travelling to London, England from Africa in 1959. Valerie worked as a professional model in London before marrying Denis in 1961. Following their marriage Val and Denis lived in England and Canada (Newfoundland, Quebec and Ontario), moving between the two to follow the progression of Denis' career. Valerie was an accomplished artist, and was particularly inspired by the rugged beauty of Newfoundland. She also was adept at portraits and painted professionally for some years. Valerie was an excellent golfer and was regularly club champion. She was a member of the Newfoundland provincial golf team in the late sixties which competed nationally. She and Denis thoroughly enjoyed travelling and took advantage of the many opportunities provided by Denis' roles at Cunard and Air Canada. They also spent the Canadian winters in Florida for many years, much to the joy of the grandchildren, and were always happiest near the sea. Val loved to socialize and was the life of the party. She was always beautiful and elegantly dressed, and managed this while raising three children and dealing with numerous transatlantic moves! She will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. A private interment will be held for the family. Donations gratefully accepted to Alzheimer's Society. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 8 to May 12, 2020