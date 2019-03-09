VALERIE HORWITZ Valerie Horwitz, Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Toronto. Beloved wife of Howard. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Laura, Suzanne, Warren and Alix and Dan. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Avron and Elaine Mintz. Devoted grandmother to her six treasured grandchildren and three step-grandchildren Devin, Simon, Jared, Violet, Jordana, Sasha, Vivianna, Vitto and Alex. Adored aunt, godmother and cousin to many people all over the world. Throughout her life Valerie was surrounded by a large and loving family and devoted friends. Valerie was born on September 22, 1935 in Johannesburg, South Africa. She was an avid gardener and could always be found with her hands deep in the ground, enriching the soil and her surroundings with beautiful plants and flowers. Val took great joy in spending time with her loving children and grandchildren. Her family and friends are better for having been blessed with her love and support throughout their lives. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west ofDufferin) for service on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the Temple Sinai section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva at 99 Braemore Gardens, Toronto. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019