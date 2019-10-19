You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Clements Anglican Church
Toronto
View Map
VALERIE HUME-OLIVER In her 79th year, Valerie died peacefully on Wednesday, October 17, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto. Predeceased by her mother, Dorothy Hume (nee Tranter), father, Alfred Jack Hume, and her husband, the Reverend Stephen Melbourne Oliver. Forever remembered by her loving step-children: Stephen (Jenny), Philip (Mary), Peter (Rose) and Susan (Jim); her loving grandchildren, Catherine, Rebecca, Julia, Victoria, Diane, Genevieve, Emily, Alexandra and Oscar: and her cat, Buddy. Raised in Weston, Valerie mastered piano as a young child and progressed to organ studies at Royal Conservatory of Music as a teenager. After achieving ARCT diplomas in both piano and organ, she studied choral directing. Over the years, Valerie served as organist and choir director for many parishes in Toronto. At family gatherings and special events Valerie spread her love of music by playing the piano, the trombone, the guitar and any other musical instrument she could find. Valerie dedicated 35 years to public education as a classroom teacher, music specialist, and music program leader. Upon retirement, she dedicated herself to caring for her husband, grandchildren, and friends in need. Valerie is best remembered by her family for her dedication to caring for others, her passion for sailing at the RCYC, and her love of summers at Loon Lake, Muskoka. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Tillmann, staff, and volunteers of Sunnybrook ICU for their compassionate care. Visitation will be held at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W, Toronto on: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service and gathering will be held at St. Clements Anglican Church, 70 St. Clements Ave. in Toronto on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Church of St. Clement, Eglinton Tom Fitches' Music Fund, or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019
