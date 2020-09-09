You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Valerie Jean CHAUVIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VALERIE JEAN CHAUVIN It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Valerie on September 4, 2020. Valerie was born in Toronto, the chosen daughter of Francis Henry and Mary Armstrong Kingston, both of whom she adored throughout her life. She will be very lovingly remembered by Ralph, her husband of 31 years, and her daughter, Jennifer. She will also be greatly missed by Ralph's children, Ralph Jr. and his wife, Jacqueline, and Caroline and her husband, Francis. She was a proud grandmother to Dylan, Kathleen, Charlotte, Sophia, Megan, Arabella and Grayden. Val was a four-time cancer survivor, but was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in July, which put her in Princess Margaret Hospital. Valerie fulfilled a childhood dream of becoming a Flight Attendant. She was trained in Miami by Eastern Airlines, and spent over 30 years with Air Canada, where her level of service was recognized with the Award of Excellence. She was also commended personally by the CEO for professionalism and efficiency in the handling of a false bomb threat situation. One of the many highlights of her career was being selected to participate in the roll out of the Lockheed 1011 in Los Angeles. Very special thanks to Dr. Linda Yolles, whose care and support of Val and Ralph has been extraordinary and invaluable the past few months. Thanks also to Dr. Patricia Warlet Caldeira and the caring staff on the 15th and 16th floors at Princess Margaret Hospital. According to Val's wishes, there will be no funeral. Burial with a private, graveside service has taken place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Donations in the memory of Valerie would be welcomed by Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved