VALERIE JEAN CHAUVIN It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Valerie on September 4, 2020. Valerie was born in Toronto, the chosen daughter of Francis Henry and Mary Armstrong Kingston, both of whom she adored throughout her life. She will be very lovingly remembered by Ralph, her husband of 31 years, and her daughter, Jennifer. She will also be greatly missed by Ralph's children, Ralph Jr. and his wife, Jacqueline, and Caroline and her husband, Francis. She was a proud grandmother to Dylan, Kathleen, Charlotte, Sophia, Megan, Arabella and Grayden. Val was a four-time cancer survivor, but was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in July, which put her in Princess Margaret Hospital. Valerie fulfilled a childhood dream of becoming a Flight Attendant. She was trained in Miami by Eastern Airlines, and spent over 30 years with Air Canada, where her level of service was recognized with the Award of Excellence. She was also commended personally by the CEO for professionalism and efficiency in the handling of a false bomb threat situation. One of the many highlights of her career was being selected to participate in the roll out of the Lockheed 1011 in Los Angeles. Very special thanks to Dr. Linda Yolles, whose care and support of Val and Ralph has been extraordinary and invaluable the past few months. Thanks also to Dr. Patricia Warlet Caldeira and the caring staff on the 15th and 16th floors at Princess Margaret Hospital. According to Val's wishes, there will be no funeral. Burial with a private, graveside service has taken place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Donations in the memory of Valerie would be welcomed by Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation.



