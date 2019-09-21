|
|
VALERIE LOUISE WALKINSHAW August 21, 1925 - September 12, 2019 Valerie was predeceased by her dear husband Russell in 2015, after nearly seventy years of marriage. The daughter of Louise and Charles Roots, she grew up in Fairbank, York Township with her siblings Allan, Marjorie and Ronald. She will be deeply missed and forever in the hearts of her son Allan and his wife, Nancy Cobban. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all the staff at The Village of Taunton Mills who provided the support that allowed her to live independently for the last ten years. We also give thanks to her neighbours for their companionship. Special mention must be made of Edith Delas Alas from Saint Elizabeth who provided her with many years of loving care and to neighbour Jaye Dagenais who was such a comfort in the last few months. Valerie taught us not to judge people by their religion, race, place of origin, or sexual orientation. She merely looked for the goodness in everyone. Whenever family or friends needed a home she always opened her door to them. Anyone who wishes to make a donation in her memory may do so to the charity of their choice. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019