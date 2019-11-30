|
DR. VALERIE MARIE DANIEL ALCOCK (née Robinson) At Scarborough General Hospital on November 20th, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Beloved mother of Debbie (Sands), Martin and James, grandmother of Stephanie, Michael and Kate, great-grandmother of Luicano and Tristan, predeceased by her beloved husband Benjamin by 18 years and granddaughter Amy by 7 years. Valerie was born in London, England as the youngest of three, and attended the Royal Free Medical School for Women at the end of WWII. She graduate with a degree in Medicine, and then went on to study as an ear, nose and throat surgeon at Battersea hospital in London. Unable to secure a residency in that field, she then retrained as a general practitioner and opened an all-female surgery in Lewisham, where she continued to practice her art until the family immigrated to Canada in 1969. Unable to work in her field again due to requalification requirements, she finished her career as an Associate Professor of Occupational Health at the University of Toronto. She loved to travel and has visited many countries in the world in Europe, Asia and America. She took her family on European vacations and accompanied her husband to scientific conferences all over the world. After his passing, she continued to travel with friends on vacation and to visit her family in western Canada. She was a great cook, an active patron of the arts, and loved to read and engage in lively conversations. In her later years she fell prone to Alzheimer's disease, but remained active until the age of 91 years, when she moved to a retirement residence. Her death was a result of complications of this disease. Donations in her memory to the Alzheimer's or Diabetes associations are welcomed."
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019