You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Anglican Church
1513 Dixie Rd
Mississauga, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie ZELLERMEYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie ZELLERMEYER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Valerie ZELLERMEYER Obituary
VALERIE ZELLERMEYER (née Syms) It is with great sorrow that the family of Valerie Zellermeyer (née Syms) announces her passing on April 15, 2019 at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Valerie was born in Hamilton, New Zealand in 1944, but grew up near Mount Eden, in Auckland. Following in her big sister June's footsteps, Valerie trained in nursing. Like any good Kiwi, after graduating from nursing school she did extensive travelling through Australia, the United Kingdom and Europe. In 1969, Valerie immigrated to Canada with her sister Beverley. She married Victor Zellermeyer in 1973 and while their marriage would not last, their great friendship did. Valerie worked at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto for 43 years where she eventually retired as the Program Director of Perioperative Services. She was known for her distinct march up the hallways and her "eagle eyes." In her time at St. Michael's she earned the respect of her co-workers for her dedication to patient care and efficiency in OR practices. Through her work in various organizations she made lifelong friends around the world. Valerie was a loving mother to Anthony (Brooke) Zellermeyer and Ashleigh (Mickey) Zellermeyer and a caring "Gamma" to Nathaniel and Elliott. She will be dearly missed by her much-loved sister, June Sayers in Whangaparaoa, New Zealand; and she will be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Valerie was predeceased by her adored parents, Rita Mabel (née Warnock) and John Leonard Syms; step-mother, Margaret; brother, Athol Syms; sister, Beverley Syms; and brothers-in-law, Alan Sayers, Alex Zellermeyer and Herbert Harris. Visitation will take place at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd W, Etobicoke, ON on Friday, April 26th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A funeral service will take place at St. Luke's Anglican Church, 1513 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON on Saturday, April 27th at 11 a.m. Flowers are welcome. Donations may be made to the St. Michael's Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now