VALERIE ZELLERMEYER (née Syms) It is with great sorrow that the family of Valerie Zellermeyer (née Syms) announces her passing on April 15, 2019 at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Valerie was born in Hamilton, New Zealand in 1944, but grew up near Mount Eden, in Auckland. Following in her big sister June's footsteps, Valerie trained in nursing. Like any good Kiwi, after graduating from nursing school she did extensive travelling through Australia, the United Kingdom and Europe. In 1969, Valerie immigrated to Canada with her sister Beverley. She married Victor Zellermeyer in 1973 and while their marriage would not last, their great friendship did. Valerie worked at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto for 43 years where she eventually retired as the Program Director of Perioperative Services. She was known for her distinct march up the hallways and her "eagle eyes." In her time at St. Michael's she earned the respect of her co-workers for her dedication to patient care and efficiency in OR practices. Through her work in various organizations she made lifelong friends around the world. Valerie was a loving mother to Anthony (Brooke) Zellermeyer and Ashleigh (Mickey) Zellermeyer and a caring "Gamma" to Nathaniel and Elliott. She will be dearly missed by her much-loved sister, June Sayers in Whangaparaoa, New Zealand; and she will be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Valerie was predeceased by her adored parents, Rita Mabel (née Warnock) and John Leonard Syms; step-mother, Margaret; brother, Athol Syms; sister, Beverley Syms; and brothers-in-law, Alan Sayers, Alex Zellermeyer and Herbert Harris. Visitation will take place at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd W, Etobicoke, ON on Friday, April 26th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A funeral service will take place at St. Luke's Anglican Church, 1513 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON on Saturday, April 27th at 11 a.m. Flowers are welcome. Donations may be made to the St. Michael's Hospital Foundation. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019