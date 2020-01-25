|
VALLI JEAN BERMAN It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Valli Jean Berman on January 12, 2020, at the age of 91, just 4 months after the passing of her beloved husband of 71 years, Alexander Berman. Val is survived by her 3 sons and their families: Greg and Anne Guld of Winnipeg, Steve and Akiko of Japan, and Drew and Pearl Gropper of Toronto. Proud Grandmother to Skyler, Avery, Ayumi, Shiori, Harrison, Abby and Joseph, and great-grandmother to Lowan. Val was born and raised in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, the daughter of Dr. Harry and Anne Portnuff. Val met Alex at a University of Manitoba function, were married in 1948 and enjoyed a 71 year romance. Their love was contagious and inspiring. A gourmet chef and baker, Val knew all the fineries of entertaining, enjoyed good wine and single malt scotch, and a dinner at their home was always a glamorous occasion. Never afraid to speak her mind, Val was outspoken, opinionated and loud. She was strong and stern, had a great sense of humour and an infectious laugh. The world is far less interesting without her in it. After 71 years of marriage she and Alex would still walk holding hands, and they are once more side by side. Val was predeceased by her brother Paul Portnuff, whom she loved deeply. She was adored by numerous nephews and nieces and will be missed by family and friends alike. The family held a private service with a celebration to follow at a later date. Donations may be made in Val's honour to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights https://friendsofcmhr.com/ donate-now/
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020