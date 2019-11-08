|
VANDA KILPEN February 14, 1928 - November 5, 2019 It is with deep sorrow we announce the death of Vanda at Meaford General Hospital. Her partner Ann Cox, her family and friends will greatly miss her Joie De Vivre. Vanda's long and eventful life was characterized by her warmth, laughter and sense of adventure. A celebration of her life will be held at the Marsh Street Centre in Clarksburg on Wednesday, November 13th from 1 until 3 p.m. with refreshments provided. In recognition of the exceptional care provided by Dr. Sauriol and the staff, donations to the Meaford Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca No need for tears, I am at peace My soul is now at rest There is no pain, I suffer not For with your love, I was blessed
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2019