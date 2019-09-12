|
|
VAUGHAN EDWARD McVEY Passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 in Montreal. Predeceased by his mother Edna, his father Jack, his sister Patsy (Cliff), and his brother John, he is survived by his loving wife, Lise and his children Lynne (Garry), Ken (Jocelyne) and Gail (Bernie). He will be missed by grandchildren Maegan (Leslie), Patrick, Karl, Anna, Michelle, close relatives Kevin, Mona, Aidan, Sarah, Matthew, Larry, Stephanie, Nicolas, Olivia and many other relatives and friends including the Montreal West community. Family, friends and football were Vaughan's life passions. He was inducted into the McGill Sports Hall of Fame as a builder in 2002 and a trophy is given out in his name to a deserving McGill Football player every year. His life will be celebrated on September 14th at 1 p.m. (ceremony 3 p.m.), Collins Clark MacGillivray White Funeral Home, 5610 Sherbrooke St. West, Montreal H4A 1W5. Memorial donations to McGill Football in the name of Vaughan McVey, directed to be used by Friends of McGill Football, may be sent to: McGill University, Martlet House, 1430 Peel Street, Montreal, Quebec H3A 3T3 - 514-398-2787 or donate online https://www.alumni.mcgill.ca/give/index.php?giftCode=02345
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 12 to Sept. 16, 2019