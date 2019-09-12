You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vaughan MCVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vaughan Edward MCVEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vaughan Edward MCVEY Obituary
VAUGHAN EDWARD McVEY Passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 in Montreal. Predeceased by his mother Edna, his father Jack, his sister Patsy (Cliff), and his brother John, he is survived by his loving wife, Lise and his children Lynne (Garry), Ken (Jocelyne) and Gail (Bernie). He will be missed by grandchildren Maegan (Leslie), Patrick, Karl, Anna, Michelle, close relatives Kevin, Mona, Aidan, Sarah, Matthew, Larry, Stephanie, Nicolas, Olivia and many other relatives and friends including the Montreal West community. Family, friends and football were Vaughan's life passions. He was inducted into the McGill Sports Hall of Fame as a builder in 2002 and a trophy is given out in his name to a deserving McGill Football player every year. His life will be celebrated on September 14th at 1 p.m. (ceremony 3 p.m.), Collins Clark MacGillivray White Funeral Home, 5610 Sherbrooke St. West, Montreal H4A 1W5. Memorial donations to McGill Football in the name of Vaughan McVey, directed to be used by Friends of McGill Football, may be sent to: McGill University, Martlet House, 1430 Peel Street, Montreal, Quebec H3A 3T3 - 514-398-2787 or donate online https://www.alumni.mcgill.ca/give/index.php?giftCode=02345
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 12 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vaughan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.