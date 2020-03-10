You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
VEENA SARIN Our mother passed away peacefully at home during the evening of March 5, 2020, the day before her 95th birthday. She was a devoted wife to Dharam Pall Sarin and caring mother to her youngest son, Sudhir, both deceased. She is survived by her sons, Vinay and Sunil; daughters-in-law, Poonam and Mary; grandchildren, Ashwin, Anjali (married to Shane), Shonali (married to Matthew) and Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Sarina, Jay, Kara and Leah; and her companion and caregiver of her last 8 years, Jasbir Kaur, with whom she found a new lease of life. Her generosity and selflessness with all will be sorely missed. She found joy in the happiness of others, never had an unkind word and always wore a welcoming smile. The Sarin family will be hosting a celebration of her life at Scarborough Gurdwara (Gursikh Sabha) at 905 Middlefield Rd., Scarborough on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 5 p.m., followed by a 'langar' at 6:30 p.m. A cremation to take place, Elgin Mills Funeral Center, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, guests welcome to join the family 10:30 a.m. www.etouch.ca
