|
|
VEENA SARIN Our mother passed away peacefully at home during the evening of March 5, 2020, the day before her 95th birthday. She was a devoted wife to Dharam Pall Sarin and caring mother to her youngest son, Sudhir, both deceased. She is survived by her sons, Vinay and Sunil; daughters-in-law, Poonam and Mary; grandchildren, Ashwin, Anjali (married to Shane), Shonali (married to Matthew) and Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Sarina, Jay, Kara and Leah; and her companion and caregiver of her last 8 years, Jasbir Kaur, with whom she found a new lease of life. Her generosity and selflessness with all will be sorely missed. She found joy in the happiness of others, never had an unkind word and always wore a welcoming smile. The Sarin family will be hosting a celebration of her life at Scarborough Gurdwara (Gursikh Sabha) at 905 Middlefield Rd., Scarborough on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 5 p.m., followed by a 'langar' at 6:30 p.m. A cremation to take place, Elgin Mills Funeral Center, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, guests welcome to join the family 10:30 a.m. www.etouch.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020