VELVA JANE SPENCE (VJ) (nee Peers) September 16, 1929 - April 30, 2019 VJ passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 in Naples, Florida. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert Beatty Spence (1921-2001) and her parents, Roy Gillespie Peers and Madeline Rogers Peers. She leaves her two daughters, Dana Lesley (Neil Gittoes) of Sydney, Australia, and Kara Michelle (Bill Goodwin) of Toronto, Canada. She was the wonderful 'Nana VJ' to Trent and Kirsten Croce, and Spence and Samuel Goodwin. She leaves her brother, James (Nova Scotia) and twin brother, Michael (Florida and Nova Scotia). VJ was born in Montreal, Quebec and spent summers in her beloved Kennebunk Beach, Maine and winters in Naples, Florida. She was an avid golfer and played a competitive game with her many golf buddies in Kennebunk and Naples. She also played a mean game of bridge with her weekly bridge group and would happily fill in whenever a fourth was needed. Being with friends and family meant everything to VJ. As Dad commented, he didn't know anyone who had as many friends as VJ. She also had a very successful career as the fundraising director for the Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal. After volunteering at the hospital for many years, she was asked to become the Campaign Director where she conducted what was, at the time, the largest fundraising effort for the Royal Vic in the 1980s. Her hard work and friendships in the Montreal community proved to be key factors in the success of the campaign. Following their move to Maine and Florida, VJ continued to volunteer when she wasn't on the links or at the bridge table. As she reflected many times "I feel so fortunate to have had such a fantastic life." A celebration of her life and reception to follow will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at 2 p.m. in the chapel at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre (375 Mt Pleasant Road, East Gate entrance) . If you wish to make a donation, please consider a contribution to St. Ann's Episcopal Church, Kennebunkport, Maine, or Avow Hospice, Naples, Florida. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019