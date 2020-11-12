You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Vera DEL VECCHIO
VERA DEL VECCHIO Of Utopia, ON, passed away peacefully (surrounded by her family) at Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston, on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in her 64th year. Beloved Wife of John Groves. Loving Mother of Steve Cassano (Karlie), Michael Cassano (Nicol) and David Cassano (Christina). Dear Step-Mother of Mark Groves (Alex) and Lori Groves. Cherished Nonna of Colin, Travis, Zoe, Clara and Benjamin. Sadly missed by her Brothers Frank Del Vecchio (Dolores) and Angelo Del Vecchio (Angela). Predeceased by her Sister Rosa. Vera will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her many relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family at the Steven R. Bridge Funeral Home, 207 Mill Street Angus, on Friday, November 13th 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9pm. In accordance to directives put in place by provincial governing bodies, and the Public Health Unit, there will be a limit on the number of people permitted into the funeral home at one time. Please note that wearing a facial covering and adhering to physical distancing directives is mandatory. No gathering is permitted in the funeral home parking lot due to the circumstances arising from Covid-19. Funeral service will take place in the chapel on Saturday, November 14th 2020 at 11:00am - BY INVITATION ONLY. All are welcome to attend the live stream of Vera's service by visiting http://www.livememorialservices.com/Home/ServiceDetail/7719 Interment immediately following at Angus Union Cemetery 60 Vernon Street, Angus. As expressions of sympathy, donations to a RVH Cardiac Care Unit https://foundation.rvh.on.ca/ would be appreciated by the family. For more information, or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit our website at www.bridgefuneralhome.com

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Steven R. Bridge Funeral Home
207 Mill Street
Angus, ON L0M 1B0
(705) 424-1114
