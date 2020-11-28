You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Vera Irene CATANIA
VERA IRENE CATANIA (nee Walters) On November 20, 2020 after a very brief illness, Vera Catania has died in Stratford. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, she is survived by her children Christine and Charles Stedman, Marilyn and Gordon Elliott of Calgary, Jim Catania and Judi Richardson of North Vancouver and Thomas Catania of Newmarket, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Her family and friends mourn her death but cherish the countless memories of a woman of intelligence, charm, integrity and kindness. In Vera's memory, donations may be made to Avondale United Church, Stratford or to the CNIB through the W. G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411. www.wgyoungfuneralhome. com. A celebration of Vera's life will be held post-COVID.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
