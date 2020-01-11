|
VERLA KILLER Age 92, passed away peacefully at Cedarcroft Place, Stratford on January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John V. Killer. Born in Stratford, daughter of the late Fred and Gladys (Steele) Wynne. Loving mother of Ted (Lynn) Killer and Stephen Killer of Stratford. She is survived by her sister Elaine Wynne of Toronto and her brother Fred (Carol) Wynne of Calgary. She was predeceased by her sister Ethel. Verla will be deeply missed by nieces and nephews; Jane Killer, Stratford; Nancy (Gord) Rutherford, Calgary; Christine (Paul) Johnson, Barrie; John Wynne, Teeder (Sharlie) Wynne and Caroline Wynne all of Calgary and along with her many great-nieces and great-nephews. Verla was blessed with all the social graces which she put to good use in her many volunteer activities and associations in Stratford, and at the family cottage in Muskoka. She loved to socialize while playing bridge and was often the last to finish dinner because she was so engaged in conversation. Verla touched everyone she met and we are all fortunate to have had her as part of our lives. Respecting Verla's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place and burial will be in Avondale Cemetery (Stratford) beside her beloved husband John. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice through the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. ON. (519)271-7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome. com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020