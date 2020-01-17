|
VERNA HOLCOMBE DONDERI Died on January 8, 2020. The cause was pancreatic cancer. No one who ever met her forgot her. Verna was born in Brooklyn, New York on November 20, 1937, the second of the four children of Ranald William Holcombe, a construction superintendent for the Brooklyn Union Gas Company and Ethel Mason Holcombe. A child prodigy, Verna skipped two grades, won a national essay contest, and by the time she was sixteen was a full-time student at the University of Alabama, eventually transferring to the University of Chicago, where she met and married Don Crosbie Donderi, an undergraduate there. In 1957, the couple left for Ithaca, New York, where Don earned his PhD while also working at IBM's Federal Systems Division. Their lives ultimately took them to Montreal in 1962, where Verna raised two children, looked after her ailing mother, helped and supported her friends and extended family, and worked as a consumer reporter for CBC Montreal's Radio Noon. An astute political analyst with a lifelong passion for constitutional rights, Verna was active in local politics through the 1990s. A woman of boundless energy, generosity, and style, Verna was loved and respected by all who met her. She had an unerring eye for design and an uncanny ability to see beauty in the mundane. She was particularly close with her siblings, Ran, Alan, and Lu Ellen, and their spouses and children. Verna was happily married to her husband Don for sixty-two years, from their marriage in 1957 until her death. Don and their two children, Andrea and Douglas, will miss her terribly. A celebration of Verna's life will take place at the Billiard Room of the McGill Faculty Club on Friday, February 7th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity would please her elegant ghost.
