VERNON REDMOND JOSEPH MULHALL 1924-2019 Died peacefully, in his 96th year, at Princess Gardens, Peterborough on October 5, 2019. Survived by his dearly beloved wife of 64 years Maureen (née Hickey); his children Sheilagh Breskey (Jeffrey), Mary, John (Susan), Michael, and Henry (Cara); grandchildren Michael, Patrick, and Catherine; his sister Vivian McDonough (+John), and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Ida Mulhall, sister Dora Mickiewicz (Bronislaw), brother John, and several brothers and sisters in-law and nephews. Born in Thamesville, Ontario, Vernon grew up in Toronto where he was fortunate to be educated by the Basilian Fathers at both St Michael's College School and St Michael's College in the University of Toronto. A chemical engineer, he spent his entire career as a research scientist at GE Canada, representing Canada on many international technical and standards bodies. In retirement he devoted his time to family, daily Mass at his parish, and his passions for genealogy and reading. Visitation at Highland Park Funeral Centre, 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. (Parish Prayers at 7:00). A Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, Vernon's Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of St Peter-in-Chains, 411 Reid St., Peterborough, on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., the Most Reverend Michael Mulhall, Archbishop of Kingston, officiating. Interment to follow at St Peter's Cemetery. Please say a prayer or offer a Mass for the repose of Vernon's soul. Requiescat in pace.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019