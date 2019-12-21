You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
VERONA EILEEN RUSH Verona passed away peacefully at home in Toronto with family at her bedside on November 14, 2019. She was born in Portage la Prairie on September 11, 1937, the daughter of James and Emma Stait. Verona and Frank, her beloved husband of 60 years, were avid world travelers with Verona's travels prompted by her work as a Stewardess for TCA, as a Travel Agent for Ports of Call and as a Manager of BWIA's Toronto office. When not travelling, the family spent much time at their cottage on Healey Lake, Muskoka. Verona was an incredible mother to Symantha (Zoran) and Geoffrey (Fiona) and loving Grandma to Evan, Liam, Honor and Freya. She will be missed by all who knew her for her loving heart, great meals and friendship. Despite all these years of living in Toronto, Verona always considered herself a Prairie Flower. Cremation has taken place and Verona's ashes will be spread at the cottage at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019
