VERONICA ANNIE PHILLIPS R.N. (née Shantz) Ronnie passed away peacefully at home in Burlington on May 28, 2020 in her 92nd year. Ronnie was predeceased by her husband Sanford Fraser Phillips. Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and friend, she will always be remembered with great love and affection by her children Fraser (Kimberly), Hugh (Mary Lynn) and Peggy (Neil), grandchildren Adam, Paul, Jay, Caitlyn, William, Sanford Fielding, Georgia and Jessica, nephews Ricky and Randy Mounsey, cousin Layne Zdunich, and countless relatives and friends. Ronnie was a gold miner's daughter, born in Timmins, Ontario to Harold and Mary Shantz, older sister to Bev. She played basketball and figure skated, and in the summer was a lifeguard at the Aunor beach. Ronnie was educated at Schumacher High School and The Hospital for Sick Children School of Nursing. She made her career and life in Toronto with Sandy, but returned to Northern Ontario and the family cottages on Munro Lake throughout her life, instilling in her children a love of the north. Ronnie left her nursing career to start her family, though she maintained a strong connection to The Hospital for Sick Children throughout her life. When her children were old enough, she started her third career as the administrator at Grace Church on the Hill. She was always involved in her community as a volunteer, whether at Royal St. George's College, St. Clements School, as the Choir Mother at Grace Church, or later in life at Fellowship Towers, where Ronnie lived for many years. Ronnie was always a very proud, supportive and ferocious defender of her children and grandchildren throughout all of their individual pursuits. Whether it was choir, hockey, figure skating, soccer, basketball, skiing, sailing, academics, or hunting, she was there. There was never any doubt who Ronnie was cheering for. For this, for the patient rearing of her brood, for the dog treats in her pockets, and for all the love she showered on her family all her life, Ronnie will be sorely missed. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life when the time is right. Ronnie was extremely proud of her years at SickKids. If desired, memorial donations to SickKids Foundation would be deeply honoured.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 5 to June 9, 2020