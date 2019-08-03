You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes Ltd.
280 St. David Street S
Fergus, ON N1M 2L5
(519) 843-3100
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Belsyde Cemetery,
Fergus, ON
Veronica Irene GALLOWAY


1921 - 2019
VERONICA IRENE GALLOWAY (Armstrong) The Clan lost another member on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Irene had a long journey through life from birth to James and Helen Armstrong in Skendleby, Lincolnshire, England on July 2, 1921, to servicing airplane engines in WWII in Gloucestershire, to meeting Flying Officer Derek Allen Davy (RAF) (1944-1988) marrying in 1946 and emigrating to Canada. Life changed on June 10, 1950 with the birth of a daughter, Terry Suzanne Davy, at Grace Hospital in Toronto. In 1986, she married her second husband, Robert Galloway (1918-2009) who is survived by his two sons, Peter (Karen) and Robert (Donna Lynn) and predeceased by a son, Ian. Sadly, Alzheimer's crept into Irene's life and caused a move to Heritage River Retirement Home in Elora followed by Simcoe Manor Long-Term Care Home in Beeton where the staff couldn't have provided better care. She ended her journey there in a peaceful, caring setting at age 98. Cremation has taken place and interment will be on August 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Belsyde Cemetery, Fergus. A guest book is available at www.grahamgiddyfh.com. A tribute donation may be made at www.etobicokehumanesociety.com who rescued her beloved cats, Maggie and Ginger.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019
