Gilchrist Chapel
One Delhi Street
Guelph, ON N1E 4J3
(519) 824-0031
VERONICA M. STEVENS A True English Rose, veteran of WWII, beautiful, talented and a creative force of nature, left us peacefully, in her sleep, at Markham-Stouffville Hospital Palliative Care on the morning of Monday, December 23, 2019 after a short illness. Predeceased by her husband Gordon (2004) and her son Denis (1991), she is survived by her sisters Joan Blott in Australia, Barbara Norris and Sylvia Sargeant in the UK; daughter Laurel and her husband Stuart; daughter-in- law Jean; granddaughter Jennifer and her husband Chris; grandson Tristan; and great-grandchildren James and Robin. Special thanks to MHS Palliative Care, Union Villa Long Term Care and Donway Assisted Living Facility for their extraordinary care and many kindnesses. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park following a private family service. If desired, memorial contributions to the Salvation Army or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Gilchrist Chapel - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
