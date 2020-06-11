|
|
VICKI ANNE SAUNDERS Ended her battle with cancer on June 9, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends. Vicki was born on March 7, 1958 to Murray and Betty Saunders. From a young age it was clear Vicki was determined, adventurous and unafraid. She graduated from the Photo Arts Program at Ryerson in 1982 where she made lifelong friends, and began her career in commercial photography. In 1986 Vicki took learn-to-row at the Argonaut Rowing Club and in 1989 stroked her crew to double gold at Canadian Henley. In 1990 Vicki traveled throughout southeast Asia, capturing the essence of the people and the beauty of the landscape on 35mm film. In 1997 Vicki met her husband Richard Parks and his two boys. They were married in 2000 and bought a century home in the Junction where they had many happy years. Vicki always had a project. She traveled far and wide in search of photo opportunities. She captured the lives of children and the evolution of families. Vicki was a talented and prolific knitter, creating masterpieces from balls of specially selected yarn. Vicki was a master baker and an excellent celebrator of holidays. At Christmas she oversaw a day- long gingerbread decorating party for children (and adults) of all ages. Vicki is survived by her father Murray (Tracy, d. 2014), mother Betty, brother Allan, husband Richard, and stepsons David (Sam), and Nick (Paige). Vicki cherished and was cherished by her family and her friends. She was wise, supportive, and never forgot anything. We will miss her dearly. A celebration of Vicki's life will take place at a later date. Please visit vickiannesaunders.forevermi ssed.com to post memories. Memorial contributions in Vicki's name may be made to maidhouse.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 11 to June 15, 2020