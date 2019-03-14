VICKI ELAINE FIERHELLER March 24, 1959 - March 6, 2019 The much loved daughter of Glenna and George Fierheller and devoted sister of Lori Ann Wittemeier, passed away from complications of ovarian cancer. She was just 59 years old. Vicki was a well-known and well-respected breeder and supporter of Maltese dogs, having bred nearly 100 Champions, including a dozen Best In Show winners. She was very active with the American Maltese Association and the Chair of the Maltese Health Committee. She authored a number a number of articles on the breed. At her request, no visitation or funeral will be held. A private cremation has already taken place. She wanted us to thank the wonderful dedication of the staff at Princess Margaret Hospital as well as the very helpful assistance of the staff at Markham-Stouffville. Most important was the constant support of her sister Lori and the Wittemeier family. She will be greatly missed by her many friends. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2019