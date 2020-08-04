You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
VICTOR F. FITZAKERLEY, P. Eng June, 1933 - July, 2020 Victor F. Fitzakerley passed away peacefully on Friday July 31st in Markham, Ontario, at the age of 87. Predeceased by his beloved wife, he leaves his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, countless friends, and colleagues all of whom would remember a kindhearted, positive man who saw the best in everyone. While he enjoyed all of his relationships, he was most grateful for his family whom he dearly loved. He was a proud IBMer for 35 years, who valued his experiences and friendships while at IBM Canada.Vic had many interests and hobbies including sailing, golfing and fishing and he always looked for opportunities to include others and have a great time together. We learned many valuable lessons from the way he lived his life, and he will be greatly missed.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, 2020
