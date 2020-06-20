|
VICTOR FELDBRILL April 4, 1924 - June 17, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of both an icon in Canadian music and the loving patriarch of our family. Predeceased by his loving wife Zelda in 1995. He will be sadly missed by his devoted companion of 24 years, Mae Bernstein. Dear brother of Eileen and Mel Cohen. He also leaves behind his children Debbi and Ted Ross, and Aviva and Herbie Koffman. Grandchildren Erin and Danny Goodman, Naomi and Neil Orzech, Josh and Maria Koffman, Stacey Levine, Benjamin and Nicole Koffman and Jake and Ellie Koffman will remember their loving Suv with warmth and respect. Great-grandchildren Zachary, Bradley, Abbey, Dylan, Joseph, Leigha, Max, Ella and Peter have inherited a legacy of honour and decency. Donations can be made to the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra in memory of Victor Feldbrill online @TSO.CA/tribute or by phone at 416-598-5311.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020