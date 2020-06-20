You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Victor FELDBRILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor FELDBRILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victor FELDBRILL Obituary
VICTOR FELDBRILL April 4, 1924 - June 17, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of both an icon in Canadian music and the loving patriarch of our family. Predeceased by his loving wife Zelda in 1995. He will be sadly missed by his devoted companion of 24 years, Mae Bernstein. Dear brother of Eileen and Mel Cohen. He also leaves behind his children Debbi and Ted Ross, and Aviva and Herbie Koffman. Grandchildren Erin and Danny Goodman, Naomi and Neil Orzech, Josh and Maria Koffman, Stacey Levine, Benjamin and Nicole Koffman and Jake and Ellie Koffman will remember their loving Suv with warmth and respect. Great-grandchildren Zachary, Bradley, Abbey, Dylan, Joseph, Leigha, Max, Ella and Peter have inherited a legacy of honour and decency. Donations can be made to the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra in memory of Victor Feldbrill online @TSO.CA/tribute or by phone at 416-598-5311.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -