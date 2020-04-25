|
VICTOR GORDON SMITHPassed away peacefully at his home on Wed, April 15, 2020. He was 92. Vic was born on May 24, 1927 to the late Lewis and Florence Smith (née Wilson). He grew up in Toronto, ON where he graduated from Lawrence Park Collegiate in 1945. He obtained a BSc in Forestry from the University of Toronto in 1949. Vic worked for the K.V.P. Co, Espanola, ON, as a District Forest Engineer from 1949 to 1963 while living in Ramsay and Sudbury, ON. Vic married Mary Taylor Avery on May 22,1954. Together they decided Vic would enroll in U of T's Faculty of Forestry Master's program and move to Toronto with four small children in 1963. After completion of the program the family moved to Lake Linden, MI where Vic taught at Michigan Tech. The family moved to Ames, Iowa in 1966 where Vic earned a PhD in forest measurement and statistics at ISU. In 1970 Vic began his career at U of T's Faculty of Forestry where he would stay until retirement in 1992. In addition to his many duties as a full professor and associate dean, he served as a member of the University Governing Council from1984 to 1992. He loved learning and research, which was evident throughout his career and even into his retirement with the publication of his last scholarly paper at age 84 - with plans to update it this year. After retirement his energy turned to the cottage where he, Mary, his children, grandchildren, and many friends spent many happy days. Vic always had to have a project and the cottage provided an inexhaustible source. From buildings, to boats, to docks, he never seemed to tire doing his own or helping friends nearby. The family will always be grateful for our time spent together at Limerick Lake. Vic loved to sing. His voice could be heard filling out the bass section at Humbercrest, and later King St. United Church. When prodded, he could play a pretty mean harmonica. Vic is survived by his loving wife Mary, his children Mary Anna Lacey (Clive), Elizabeth "Liza" Minns (Marko Yanishevsky), Gordon Rymal "Ry" Smith (Ruth) and Susan Aide (Terry). Proud granddad of Gordon, Victor, Alison, Tabitha (John), Joel, Benjamin, Rachel, Jeremy, Carrie, Rosemary, Laura (Dave), Paul, James (Beatrice), Matilda "Tillie" and Russell. Great grandfather to Ada, Alex and Ashling. Vic is survived by his brother, Lewis. Many thanks to the staff of Season's Retirement Residence in Trenton and to the VON and all those who provided homecare in Vic's last years. He spoke highly of all those who were there for him. A service to celebrate Vic's life will be held at Wooler United Church at a future date. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Wildlife Federation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020