VICTOR KENNETH ROY MARSKELL March 4, 1942 - April 23, 2019 Ken passed peacefully, at home in Elora, Ontario in the care of his beloved wife, partner and friend Paula. Also at his side were his loyal companion dogs, Ben and Belle. Ken was the beloved son of the late Pastors Victor and May Marskell and the proud father of Jeff (Nia) and Sean and grandfather of Liam, Noah and Josh. Ken is predeceased by his brother John (Valerie) and was a loving and supportive uncle of John-David, Timothy and Richard. He will always be remembered for many wonderful adventures by his brother David (Sharon) and their children Burgess, Wesley and Taylor. Ken will also be sadly missed by Diane, the mother of his children as well as Paula's father, sisters and their families. A Celebration of Ken's wonderful and successful life will be held later in the spring. In Ken's memory, and to continue the work begun by his parents, please consider a donation, in Ken's name to the Salvation Army or the fund for children begun by Lakeview Baptist Church at THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019