VICTOR L. DREVNIG Passed away on Sunday July 5, 2020 peacefully after a battle with vascular cognitive dementia at age 82. Son of the late Adele and Sid Drevnig. Father of Arthur Drevnig and Allison (Weinstein), and Scott Drevnig. Grandfather to Emma and Max. Brother of the late Bernice (Bunny) Roth and brother-in-law of Norman Roth. A graduate of Forest Hill Collegiate, the University of Toronto and Osgoode Hall Law School, Victor was an accomplished athlete excelling in many areas especially football and then fishing, skiing, cycling and tennis. Upon completion of his law degree he worked both as a solo practitioner and in large firms. He was appointed Queen's Council by the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario in recognition of his many years of distinguished practice and contribution to the legal profession. He made many lifelong friends along the way and always found time to give back to the community whether volunteering at the Out of the Cold Foundation or taking on pro bono legal cases. He will be remembered for his sense of humour and kind manner and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Funeral arrangements by Benjamin's. Donations can be made to the Baycrest Foundation in his memory.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2020
