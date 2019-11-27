You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernardo Funeral Homes Ltd.
855 Albion Road
Etobicoke, ON M9V 1A3
(416) 747-7231
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bernardo Funeral Home
855 Albion Road
Toronto, ON
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bernardo Funeral Home
855 Albion Road
Toronto, ON
Service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bernardo Funeral Home
855 Albion Road
Toronto, ON
Service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bernardo Funeral Home
855 Albion Road
Toronto, ON
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church
2194 Kipling Ave.
Etobicoke, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria MASCARDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria Nina MASCARDO


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria Nina MASCARDO Obituary
VICTORIA NINA MASCARDO (née Agbayani) Peacefully passed away on November 23, 2019 at the age of 66 after a long fought battle with cancer. Born in Quezon City Philippines on February 25, 1953, Vicky was predeceased by her father Teodoro Sr. and is survived by her husband Thomas (Tom), son Alexander (Alex), mother Eufemia (Lola Femy), sisters Elenita (Ellen), Eufemia Preciosa (Tota), Regina (Gigi), Meliza (Mely), Luzminda (Lulu) and Perlita (Perly) and brother Teodoro, Jr. (Roni). In the Philippines, Vicky attended St. Joseph's College from elementary up to high school, where she graduated in 1970. She went on to study at the University of the Philippines, where she graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 1974. In 1976, Vicky migrated to Canada to join her sister Ellen. She subsequently married Thomas in 1977. Vicky worked for more than 30 years in the insurance industry as an Underwriter and then as a Senior Underwriter, a profession she loved. Vicky enjoyed ballroom dancing, events with her work colleagues, alumni gatherings with her classmates, traveling with her family and singing at the St. Benedict's church choir. Vicky really enjoyed throwing parties and reuniting friends and family at her home. She never missed an opportunity to host anyone with her unforgettable hospitality and love. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Visitations at Bernardo Funeral Home, Albion Chapel, 855 Albion Road, Toronto, on Wednesday, November 27 and Thursday, November 28 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. (both days). Funeral Mass at St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church, 2194 Kipling Ave., Etobicoke, ON M9W 4K9 on Friday, November 29 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -