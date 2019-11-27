|
|
VICTORIA NINA MASCARDO (née Agbayani) Peacefully passed away on November 23, 2019 at the age of 66 after a long fought battle with cancer. Born in Quezon City Philippines on February 25, 1953, Vicky was predeceased by her father Teodoro Sr. and is survived by her husband Thomas (Tom), son Alexander (Alex), mother Eufemia (Lola Femy), sisters Elenita (Ellen), Eufemia Preciosa (Tota), Regina (Gigi), Meliza (Mely), Luzminda (Lulu) and Perlita (Perly) and brother Teodoro, Jr. (Roni). In the Philippines, Vicky attended St. Joseph's College from elementary up to high school, where she graduated in 1970. She went on to study at the University of the Philippines, where she graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 1974. In 1976, Vicky migrated to Canada to join her sister Ellen. She subsequently married Thomas in 1977. Vicky worked for more than 30 years in the insurance industry as an Underwriter and then as a Senior Underwriter, a profession she loved. Vicky enjoyed ballroom dancing, events with her work colleagues, alumni gatherings with her classmates, traveling with her family and singing at the St. Benedict's church choir. Vicky really enjoyed throwing parties and reuniting friends and family at her home. She never missed an opportunity to host anyone with her unforgettable hospitality and love. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Visitations at Bernardo Funeral Home, Albion Chapel, 855 Albion Road, Toronto, on Wednesday, November 27 and Thursday, November 28 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. (both days). Funeral Mass at St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church, 2194 Kipling Ave., Etobicoke, ON M9W 4K9 on Friday, November 29 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019