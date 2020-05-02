You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Funeral Mass
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent PELLETTIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Edward PELLETTIER


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Edward PELLETTIER Obituary
VINCENT EDWARD PELLETTIER Born October 13, 1929; passed away in Toronto on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in his 91st year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Catherine Patricia Pellettier (nee Moran). Dearly loved father of Paul (Jenny), Peter, Michael (Josephine), Mark (Garth), David (Mary-Jane), Michelle, Jeffrey (Shawnda), and Robert. Loving grandfather of Kira, Matthew, Katherine, Ariel, Ciara, Christina and Alex and great-grandfather of Avery. Predeceased by parents, Vincent and Adele (Kudirka) Pellettier, and an infant child. Vincent and Catherine lovingly raised eight children, modelling the key behaviours of devotion to family, community, and hard work. Vincent was a Metro Separate School Board Trustee. Vincent was highly committed to selfless volunteer activities in his community, including contributions in many roles at his church, and with the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, Out of the Cold, Meals on Wheels, and chauffeuring cancer patients to their treatments. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a future date when the easing of Covid-19 social gathering restrictions allows. If desired, please send an email to [email protected] and we will notify you of the funeral details when these are established. Many thanks and love to the essential hard-working caregivers who cared for Vincent at Weston Terrace Care Community for 7 years. If desired, donations to The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul or the charity of your choice are invited. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -