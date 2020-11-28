You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Vincent Leo LOBRAICO
VINCENT LEO LOBRAICO March 23, 1926 - November 21, 2020 In his 95th year, Vincent Leo Lobraico passed away peacefully on Saturday at Bridgepoint Health - Palliative Care in Toronto. Predeceased by his cherished wife of 70 years, Helene Lobraico (nee Reynolds) and his siblings, Michael Lobraico (the late Olivia), Theresa Cuviello (the late Michael), and Rose Paterson (the late Robert). Survived by his sister, Patricia Burnett (James). Dear father of Peter Lobraico (Celine), Margaret Finnie (Brian), John Lobraico (Marysia), Rosemarie DeCarli (Dino), Theresa Lobraico, and Michael Lobraico (Pat). Adored Poppa to 19 grandchildren and great- Poppa to 11 great- grandchildren. Loving uncle (and great-uncle) of many nieces and nephews, and friend to many. Born in Toronto to Peter Ambrose Lobraico and Marie Lobraico (nee Lapetina), Vincent joined his father and brother in the family trucking business at an early age. Together they developed OK Express into a successful transport company. A passionate businessman, Vincent had a determined drive for success. In 1952 Vincent became the second President of the newly named OK Transportation. He loved his business, his employees, and his customers and they loved and respected him. Vincent was also very involved in his community as a long-time member of the North Scarborough Rotary Club, and as a member of the Board at Centenary Health Centre. Vincent and Helene loved to entertain. Cocktail parties with friends, neighbours, business associates and fellow Rotarians were a regular occurrence at their home. Having been an avid collector for many years, Vincent opened an antique shop after retiring from the trucking business. Each piece he acquired had a meaning, a story; stories Vincent loved to share with his family, friends and fellow collectors. Above all things Vincent was a family patriarch. His family was the thing he was most proud of, his biggest and best accomplishment. And although we will miss him terribly, his memory will be kept alive in the hearts of everyone he loved, and who loved him. Thank you to the wonderful Doctors and Nurses at Bridgepoint Health - Palliative Care in Toronto for the exceptional care provided to Vincent over the last several weeks. And a special thank you to the incredible staff at the Bradgate Arms for everything they did for Vincent; he loved and appreciated you all tremendously. Due to the current pandemic situation a private funeral mass and interment has taken place. Once it is safe for us to gather together again, a fitting celebration of life will be planned in honour of Vincent, an extraordinary man who was loved by so many. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Vincent can be made to the Scarborough Health Network, or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
