Vincenzo DI SANTO

Vincenzo DI SANTO Obituary
VINCENZO DI SANTO It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Vincenzo Di Santo on October 26, 2019, at the age of 83. Vincenzo is now reunited with his beloved wife Antonietta. Cherished by his children, Ottavio, Carmela and Johnny (Holly). Loving grandfather to Anthony (Lorena), Andrew, Mia, Madison and Bianca. Vincenzo will be missed by his siblings, Giuseppina, Tony, Carmela and Nadia. Vincenzo will also be missed by all of his extended family and friends. Visitations will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.) on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Norbert's Church (100 Regent Road, Toronto.) on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (8361 Yonge St, south of Highway 407).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019
